About this product
Although small in stature, Monster Dwarf Automatic is more than capable of delivering large quantities of high-quality buds. This easygoing autoflowering strain takes just 8–9 weeks to race from seed to harvest, and requires very little in the way of maintenance. However, those looking to implement LST will find a receptive partner in Monster Dwarf Auto.
Featuring a pungent yet highly enjoyable Skunk aroma, Monster Dwarf Automatic is equally suited to vaping and smoking. Containing around 12% THC, it's not the most potent strain in the modern era, but it still delivers an uber-relaxing, social high that can be enjoyed at any time of day.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.