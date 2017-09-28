"It's like killing a unicorn... with, like, a bomb." With this creation by Zamnesia, you never have to worry about running out of Pineapple Express weed.



Pineapple Express F1 by Zamnesia boasts the tropical aroma and uplifting buzz of the world-famous Pineapple Express (Trainwreck X Hawaiian) in a fast, reliable, and autoflowering seed. These plants grow to a maximum height of 70cm, making them ideal for indoor growing, or large, uniform outdoor gardens—especially when grown in a Sea Of Green setup.



Stemming from well-established inbred lines, Zamnesia's F1 seeds boast unbeatable vigour, pest and stress resilience, potency, and yields. After about 8 weeks in flower, Pineapple Express F1 ladies will be loaded with up to 550g/m² or 200g/plant of dense buds that reek of tropical fruit, citrus, fresh pine, and a kick of pepper. Best of all, Pineapple Express F1 by Zamnesia packs 21% THC and delivers an energetic, uplifting high—ideal for a night out with friends, a stoner movie marathon, or medicinal purposes.

