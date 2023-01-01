Pruning and trimming your plants can, at times, be a pretty laborious task, especially if you have multiple plants on the go. However, there are plenty of tools that can make the job a whole lot easier. Enter the Professional Pruning Scissors from Zamnesia. This heavy-duty set of trimming blades will make quick work of even the bushiest of plants.



The Professional Pruning Scissors have a comfortable and ergonomic PVC grip that allows you to take control of the snipping situation. The last thing you need is for the scissors to slip out of your hand while undertaking such a delicate task. A spring-loaded mechanism between the handles ensures your scissors return to form after each cut.

