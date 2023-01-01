About this product
Pruning and trimming your plants can, at times, be a pretty laborious task, especially if you have multiple plants on the go. However, there are plenty of tools that can make the job a whole lot easier. Enter the Professional Pruning Scissors from Zamnesia. This heavy-duty set of trimming blades will make quick work of even the bushiest of plants.
The Professional Pruning Scissors have a comfortable and ergonomic PVC grip that allows you to take control of the snipping situation. The last thing you need is for the scissors to slip out of your hand while undertaking such a delicate task. A spring-loaded mechanism between the handles ensures your scissors return to form after each cut.
The Professional Pruning Scissors have a comfortable and ergonomic PVC grip that allows you to take control of the snipping situation. The last thing you need is for the scissors to slip out of your hand while undertaking such a delicate task. A spring-loaded mechanism between the handles ensures your scissors return to form after each cut.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.