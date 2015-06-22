A true classic amongst the cannabis community, Purple Haze lives up to the hype, boasting large yields of flavourful and aromatic bud. She takes 9–10 weeks to flower and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor projects. Whether new to the task of cultivation or a seasoned expert, growers are encouraged to experiment with LST and other training methods, as Purple Haze is very receptive. Once ready to yield, growers are rewarded with huge yields of resinous buds both indoors and outdoors.



With aromas and flavours showcasing notes of lavender, berries, and grapes, all combine flawlessly in a well-rounded smoke or vape. With 19% THC, the Purple Haze experience inspires energetic, talkative, and creative effects—perfect for any time of day, with friends or as a solo session.

