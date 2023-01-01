About this product
Quick Caramel XL is a strain from Zamnesia's flagship “XL” line of high-yielding hybrids. She is only slightly indica dominant, and combines genetics from White Rhino, BlueBlack, and Maple Leaf Indica. Her aroma is uniquely reminiscent of caramel, mixing the characteristic smell of burnt sugar with creamy, almost buttery undertones. Her effects hit very quickly, producing a warm, tingling body stone that's perfect for enjoying on a cosy evening or just before bed. Though she stays fairly compact (reaching just around 1m), Quick Caramel XL can easily produce 450–500g/m² inside. Best of all, she takes just 7 weeks to finish flowering.
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.