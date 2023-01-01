About this product
Rollercoaster Haze from Zamnesia Seeds is a sweet-tasting citrus strain derived from a potent pairing of G13 Haze and NYC Diesel. This photoperiod feminized cultivar is versatile and accessible to growers of all levels. Reaching modest heights, Rollercoaster Haze can be cultivated in various settings and environments, but it may need a little space to stretch out. After 9–10 weeks of flowering, Rollercoaster Haze will be ready to harvest. Both indoor and outdoor plants showcase large yields that are bound to fill a stash jar or two. Once ready to enjoy, it's time to buckle up and experience Rollercoaster Haze's dynamic flavours and surging high. Regardless of your method of consumption, users open themselves up to sweet citrus hits that are deeply refreshing. With 20% THC and an array of finely tuned terpenes, Rollercoaster Haze offers a stimulating and euphoric high that is fast-acting and long-lasting.
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.