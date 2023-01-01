About this product
An exclusive collaboration between iGrowCan and Zamnesia Seeds, this product has everything you need to start your very own home growing project—all in one handy package. Inside, you'll find two Runtz Auto seeds, one germination plug, compost, nutrients, and an instruction manual to help you get started. Perfect for absolute beginners and those conscious of space, it takes just 9–10 weeks to harvest Runtz Auto’s buds.
Growers can expect to see a return of around 500g/m² indoors and up to 150g/plant outside. Runtz Auto is a great-tasting strain busting with sweet tropical flavours and 23% THC. This potent auto provides uplifting and euphoric effects that last hours.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.