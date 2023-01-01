Want an endless supply of Runtz? Look no further. The breeders at Zamnesia are experts in bringing top-shelf strains to seed, so home growers everywhere can enjoy the hottest flavours, freshest terps, and the best medicine. This unique Runtz F1 seed is derived from long-established Gelato and Zkittlez genetic lines and crossed specifically to preserve the sugary aroma and knockout stone that Runtz is known for.



Best of all, being an F1 hybrid, these beans pop into plants with unbeatable vigour, potency, aromas, and yields. Runtz F1 by Zamnesia Seeds grows about 75cm tall and handles both stress and pests like a boss. Once in bloom, these candy queens need about 10 weeks to reach maturity. Come harvest time, Runtz F1 plants boast long colas of tight buds packing 25% THC and a rich mix of candy, fruit, and vanilla terpenes. Depending on how she's grown, Runtz F1 by Zamnesia can produce up to 500g/m2 or 150g/plant of true fire. Hot damn—are you ready to grow some real fire?

