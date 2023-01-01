Runtz F1 Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds

by Zamnesia
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Want an endless supply of Runtz? Look no further. The breeders at Zamnesia are experts in bringing top-shelf strains to seed, so home growers everywhere can enjoy the hottest flavours, freshest terps, and the best medicine. This unique Runtz F1 seed is derived from long-established Gelato and Zkittlez genetic lines and crossed specifically to preserve the sugary aroma and knockout stone that Runtz is known for.

Best of all, being an F1 hybrid, these beans pop into plants with unbeatable vigour, potency, aromas, and yields. Runtz F1 by Zamnesia Seeds grows about 75cm tall and handles both stress and pests like a boss. Once in bloom, these candy queens need about 10 weeks to reach maturity. Come harvest time, Runtz F1 plants boast long colas of tight buds packing 25% THC and a rich mix of candy, fruit, and vanilla terpenes. Depending on how she's grown, Runtz F1 by Zamnesia can produce up to 500g/m2 or 150g/plant of true fire. Hot damn—are you ready to grow some real fire?

Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare type of  hybrid marijuana strain. Runtz is made by Cookies Fam by crossing  Zkittlez with Gelato and it is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this cannabis strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain of weed produces euphoric highs and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting. Purple Caper Seeds released the same cross under the name Gelato Zkittlez.


Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
