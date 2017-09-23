Growing stellar bud that looks as if it's been flown in from another galaxy has never been simpler. Skywalker OG Auto from Zamnesia condenses all the glory of the original Skywalker OG into a compact, fast-flowering auto seed.



Combining genetics from OG Kush, Skywalker, and a select ruderalis cut, Skywalker OG Auto by Zamnesia is a hardy, versatile 70% indica-dominant hybrid that performs well indoors and outside. After germinating, Skywalker OG Auto seedlings quickly grow into healthy vegetative plants, developing strong central stems, solid side branches, and plenty of healthy foliage. Like all Zamnesia autos, this strain doesn't need to be trained. In fact, all it takes for Skywalker OG Auto to grow healthy and happily is a clean medium, strong light, water, and the occasional feed. Once in bloom, you may see these green princesses stretch slightly, reaching maximum heights of 90–120cm, depending on how or where they are growing.



Roughly 11 weeks after sowing your seeds, Skywalker OG Auto will be harvest-ready, rewarding you with yields of 500g/m2 indoors and up to 150g per plant outside. Combining rich notes of pine, earth, fuel, and spice as well as 22% THC, Skywalker OG Auto is a treat to smoke and delivers an uplifting euphoria followed by a relaxing, soothing physical buzz. Light her up, kick back, and let Skywalker OG Auto fly you to a galaxy far, far away.

