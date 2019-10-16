Strawberry Cough Automatic is a top-performing autoflowering cultivar from Zamnesia. Growers can anticipate an easygoing growing experience topped off with some outstanding yields, unique flavours, and dazzling effects. As the result of crossing Strawberry Fields with Haze and some ruderalis genetics, Strawberry Cough Automatic has the potential to provide dense buds that are sure to fill a stash jar or two. All it takes is 10–11 weeks from germination to harvest, and growers will be met with a return of up to 450–550g/m² indoors and around 80–120g/plant outdoors. Sizeable yields from a plant that sits around 120cm! True to its namesake, Strawberry Cough Automatic boasts some sweet berry flavours backed by honey and buttery notes. With 15% THC, users open themselves up to an uplifting and social sativa high.

