Combining three powerhouse strains in the form of Afghan, Northern Lights and Skunk, THC Bunker Buster was born. This is an indica-dominant strain that offers up plenty of fantastic qualities to prospective cannabis aficionados. THC Bunker Buster is ideal for both newcomers and the experienced alike as a strain that's effortless and unfussy to cultivate. Taking just 8-9 weeks to flourish, growers will receive a sizeable 400-450g/m² indoors and around 400-450g/plant for outdoor projects.
Once the buds have been collected, dried and cured, THC Bunker Buster can really show you what it's made of. With thick resin production, this is a strain that's highly sought after for creating concentrates. That's not to say that those looking for a straightforward smoke or vape won't find it here, far from it. With rich, earthy flavours on offer, this is a dynamic and versatile strain. In terms of effects, users can anticipate a heavy physical stone, invoking the finest couch-locking sensations meaning that novices may want to take it easy with THC Bunker Buster.
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.