Combining three powerhouse strains in the form of Afghan, Northern Lights and Skunk, THC Bunker Buster was born. This is an indica-dominant strain that offers up plenty of fantastic qualities to prospective cannabis aficionados. THC Bunker Buster is ideal for both newcomers and the experienced alike as a strain that's effortless and unfussy to cultivate. Taking just 8-9 weeks to flourish, growers will receive a sizeable 400-450g/m² indoors and around 400-450g/plant for outdoor projects.



Once the buds have been collected, dried and cured, THC Bunker Buster can really show you what it's made of. With thick resin production, this is a strain that's highly sought after for creating concentrates. That's not to say that those looking for a straightforward smoke or vape won't find it here, far from it. With rich, earthy flavours on offer, this is a dynamic and versatile strain. In terms of effects, users can anticipate a heavy physical stone, invoking the finest couch-locking sensations meaning that novices may want to take it easy with THC Bunker Buster.

