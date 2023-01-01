About this product
As a 50/50 sativa/indica hybrid, Watermelon Candy offers up the best of all worlds when it comes to growth, flavour and aroma, and effects. Not to mention, this combination of Watermelon and Candy Kush is pretty effortless to cultivate. Reaching modest heights and responding well to LST and other forms of intervention, Watermelon Candy is capable of yielding up to 400–450g/m² after 8–9 weeks of bloom indoors, and will churn out the same amount, per plant, under the sun.
With sweet, fruity, and citrus aromas and flavours, Watermelon Candy is a treat for all the senses. With a THC level of around 21%, this hybrid provides uplifting effects that make it perfect for a solo session or sharing with friends. Whether you're smoking, vaping, or creating delicious edibles or extracts, this is one versatile strain that won't let you down.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.