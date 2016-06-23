A multi-award-winning strain that's hugely popular in the cannabis community, White Widow is a real favourite for many stoners, even known as the “coffeeshop king” amongst Spanish and Dutch enthusiasts. The impact of White Widow cannot be understated. This 50/50 indica/sativa hybrid strain takes the finest parts of its genetics to offer up an accessible home growing project for all levels of cultivators. With very little input needed other than the routine maintenance and the occasional prune, White Widow takes 9-10 weeks to fully flower. Once ready, growers will be rewarded with around 350-400g/m² of precious buds.



Not only popular for its growing abilities, White Widow absolutely smashes it when it comes to flavours, aromas and effects. Users will be instantly met with an incense-like scent that's mouth-watering. White Widow delivers rich earthiness mixed with a little hash and spice, whether smoked or vaped. With an average of 18-20% THC and an array of high-quality terpenes to back it, White Widow's high is mood-lifting and has a bombastic cerebral effect that's ideal for chilling out with friends.

Show more