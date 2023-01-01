About this product
Created to mark Zamnesia Seeds' 10th anniversary, X is a feminized cultivar that's extraordinary to behold. As the result of crossing two top-secret strains (so secret that we don't even know what they are!), X offers up an easygoing growing experience that's sure to appeal to newcomers and pros alike. Plants can potentially hit heights of 200cm, so a little space and maintenance are called for. However, those well-versed in training can keep X's size under control with ease. All it takes is 70 days of flowering, and X will be ready to give up the goods. Indoors, X will showcase yields in the 500g/m² region, with around 800g/plant outdoors—a huge return. With an average of 21–23% THC to X's name, this strain exhibits a euphoric and soothing stone that's perfect for unwinding. Couple this with sweet and earthy flavours, and you've got the X experience down pat.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.