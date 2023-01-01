The Zammi Special may not provide the largest yields or the highest potency, but that’s not why it was created. Providing an unfussy and easygoing growing experience, this strain delivers very respectable results with little effort required on behalf of the grower. As an indica-dominant specimen, Zammi Special typically stays close to the ground indoors, but will stretch out under the sun. Taking just 7–8 weeks to flower, growers can expect a return of around 400–450g/m² indoors and up to 450–500g/plant outdoors.



Though not the most potent strain in existence, Zammi Special still delivers a chilled and soothing sensation that will gently stone the body—perfect for those looking to keep active and productive throughout the day. Combined with earthy and spicy Kush flavours and aromas, Zammi Special offers up a rewarding experience from seed to harvest and well beyond.

