About this product
The Zammi Special may not provide the largest yields or the highest potency, but that’s not why it was created. Providing an unfussy and easygoing growing experience, this strain delivers very respectable results with little effort required on behalf of the grower. As an indica-dominant specimen, Zammi Special typically stays close to the ground indoors, but will stretch out under the sun. Taking just 7–8 weeks to flower, growers can expect a return of around 400–450g/m² indoors and up to 450–500g/plant outdoors.
Though not the most potent strain in existence, Zammi Special still delivers a chilled and soothing sensation that will gently stone the body—perfect for those looking to keep active and productive throughout the day. Combined with earthy and spicy Kush flavours and aromas, Zammi Special offers up a rewarding experience from seed to harvest and well beyond.
Though not the most potent strain in existence, Zammi Special still delivers a chilled and soothing sensation that will gently stone the body—perfect for those looking to keep active and productive throughout the day. Combined with earthy and spicy Kush flavours and aromas, Zammi Special offers up a rewarding experience from seed to harvest and well beyond.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.