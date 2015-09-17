When this dispensary first opened it was all about helping the customer. Budtenders really knew their strains and got to know the people they were helping. I miss the good old days :( Now whenever I go there is a line up. The service is rushed, and I feel like I'm imposing. The product selection is excellent and the prices are fair and so I will continue to shop there. The customer service is acceptable for reacreational use, but these days is quite lacking for those of us who purchase for medicinal use.