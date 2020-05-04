We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Our business is only as good as our products, this is why the products we carry only come from industry leading licensed producers in Canada. These LPs have a proven track record of quality and reliability; we only work with these brands as they provide a consistent product for our customers. As the cannabis landscape changes new products will come available; we partner with these brands so we can provide the latest in product innovation. To learn more about our LPs, please visit their website.