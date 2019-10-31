Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Burb is a privately held, multi-licensed cannabis retail company with the only 2 cannabis retail stores operating in the TriCities area of Vancouver’s lower mainland. Dubbed “Metro Vancouver’s Chicest Cannabis Stores”, Burb is redefining the cannabis retail experience through its product curation, customer service and commitment to an omni-channel retail offering.