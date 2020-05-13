We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Since 2009 we’ve been dreaming up spaces for Cannabis lovers to feel at home. As smokers ourselves, we were sick and tired of sketchy alleys leading to bargain basements that made us feel like we were doing something wrong.
Canadians deserved something better, and so we opened our first Smoker’s Corner head shop in downtown Calgary that same year. Finally a bright, clean, welcoming place where marijuana enthusiasts could gather and geek out about cannabis culture – weed, bongs, pipes, vaporizers and our love of the plant!
After legalization, we knew we wanted to bring that same vibe to selling Cannabis (man, sometimes we still can’t believe it’s finally legal).