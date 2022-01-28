Since 2009 we’ve been dreaming up spaces for Cannabis lovers to feel at home. As smokers ourselves, we were sick and tired of sketchy alleys leading to bargain basements that made us feel like we were doing something wrong. Canadians deserved something better, and so we opened our first Smoker’s Corner head shop in downtown Calgary that same year. Finally a bright, clean, welcoming place where marijuana enthusiasts could gather and geek out about cannabis culture – weed, bongs, pipes, vaporizers and our love of the plant! After legalization, we knew we wanted to bring that same vibe to selling Cannabis (man, sometimes we still can’t believe it’s finally legal). Come visit us at 970 Albert St in Regina!