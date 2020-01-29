We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I had a very pleasant visit at The Choom Canabis store in Airdrie. First of all, the staff are what makes this store a welcoming environment. I can say after I left I had more knowledge about the various strains and accessories they offer.
I will definitely be visiting again, and highly recommended anyone, experienced or new users of Canabis to visit Choom Airdrie.