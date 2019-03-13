Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
If you’ve been wondering where to buy cannabis in Niagara, look no further - Ontario’s premier destination for adult use cannabis has officially arrived. Choom is one of only 25 cannabis stores to open across the entire province, and the best place to buy legal cannabis in Niagara.
Come and see us just off the QEW at 7555 Montrose Rd!