Choom™ is inspired by Hawaii’s famous “Choom Gang”- a group of buddies in Honolulu during the 1970’s who loved to smoke weed— or as they called it, choom. Now, that same sweet, sticky sinsemilla that brought the Choom Gang together for good times is inspiring the next generation of the choom gang- right here in Canada. Choom is all about cultivating good times with good friends. At every Choom retail location, you'll be sure to find some of the best varieties, sourced from Health Canada approved Licensed Producers, curated to cater to a wide range of users- from the cannabis curious to the seasoned consumer. Say hello to Choom™