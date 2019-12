Oberon on August 28, 2019

Incredibly expensive $$$. Don't be fooled into thinking this pricing scheme is the new norm, it is not. 3.5g should cost between $28-45, NOT $65-90, it's ridiculous. They are just testing the market to see who's blind enough to pay for this (mainly newcomers to cannabis who are unaware of the price points). Of the 40 or so strains offered in store, only 2 or 3 strains (unfamiliar ones) are reasonably priced. When asked if they can vouch for the quality of the flower, the salespeople were unable to speak to that because all packages are purchased wholesale and pre-sealed by others, and they have no idea how dry/dusty it actually is. Furthermore, the return policy states that the product then cannot be returned for refund unless it is damaged or defective. What about dry and dusty? Store looks great, well laid out and a great way to showcase various cannabis, I will not be purchasing here until at least these concerns are addressed.