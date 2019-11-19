Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
On November 22nd we will be having a pop-up hosted by Aurora 3-6 pm, come check it out
About
Victoria's Oldest Legal Retail Cannabis Store Cloud Nine Collective has now RE-OPENED. We excited to announce we are the First Legal Cannabis Retailer in the beautiful City of Victoria!
Cloud Nine has been providing cannabis in Victoria BC qualified members since 2015 and recently we are licensed by the BC Government Liquor Distribution Branch.
Our newly, beautifully renovated location is welcoming and will provide you with many options to learn about cannabis and what is best to purchase for your circumstance.
Our staff are friendly, highly educated and have many many years of combined experience in all-things-cannabis. We are ready and here to help.
Please visit our websites F.A.Q section for details/laws about online purchasing, in stock products and edibles.
Stay Responsible Friends!