Victoria's Oldest Legal Retail Cannabis Store Cloud Nine Collective has now RE-OPENED. We excited to announce we are the First Legal Cannabis Retailer in the beautiful City of Victoria! Cloud Nine has been providing cannabis in Victoria BC qualified members since 2015 and recently we are licensed by the BC Government Liquor Distribution Branch. Our newly, beautifully renovated location is welcoming and will provide you with many options to learn about cannabis and what is best to purchase for your circumstance. Our staff are friendly, highly educated and have many many years of combined experience in all-things-cannabis. We are ready and here to help. Please visit our websites F.A.Q section for details/laws about online purchasing, in stock products and edibles. Stay Responsible Friends!