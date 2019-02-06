rosannamarie on November 25, 2019

First time shopping in a legal government dispensary. Staff were very friendly and patient with me, and they answered all my questions. They were very knowledgeable about cannabis and their products in the store. I came in looking for both an indica and sativa strain, something powerful for daytime and something that would melt me into the couch in the evening. They recommended tangerine dream and pink kush, and I feel like they couldn't have chosen better strains for me. I will definitely be coming back!!