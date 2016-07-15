I was excited, but iffy to get my weed from a vending machine at first, but eggs canna is cool. I like the way they bag the herb and have it labeled clearly. Another one of my go-to places for shatter. Not a fan of the way they package their budder at all. The tiny cork bottle was cute until it got stuck and the cork crumbled and mixed with the budder
I am patient # 78518. Clarifying so my review does not get deleted again by the moderators. I suggest to go here for your medicine. They offer Mail-order services too with awesome shipping and prices. I tried their power plant and johnny cash strains. One of the best looking strains I have received through shipping, which is a + in my book.