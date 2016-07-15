I was excited, but iffy to get my weed from a vending machine at first, but eggs canna is cool. I like the way they bag the herb and have it labeled clearly. Another one of my go-to places for shatter. Not a fan of the way they package their budder at all. The tiny cork bottle was cute until it got stuck and the cork crumbled and mixed with the budder
I am patient # 78518. Clarifying so my review does not get deleted again by the moderators. I suggest to go here for your medicine. They offer Mail-order services too with awesome shipping and prices. I tried their power plant and johnny cash strains. One of the best looking strains I have received through shipping, which is a + in my book.
Love eggs canna! They have the best prices without sacrificing the quality of the bud. They have edibles that will put even the most high tolerance stoners down. Recommend to everyone also try to crane game. Great prizes to be won to those who beat the claw.
Member # 772775
Very awesome staff. Really quite location comfortable experience overall I would have to say with all the new shops opening all around the city it can be a little overwhelming finding a good one. Eggs Cana is definitely my new spot.