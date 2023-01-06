Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

BUY 1 FLOWER, AND GET 20% A 2ND Valid 2/15/2023 - 1/26/2024 Buy 1 flower at regular price and get 20% off a 2nd. Alberta shoppers go to our online webstore to place an order at ERBN Green. Must be 18 years of age. Available while supplies last. Offer\specials are not able to be combined with any other offer or special.

SENIORS DAY IS EVERYDAY! Valid 1/9/2023 - 1/6/2024 Everyone over 55 yrs. receives 10% off all purchases, everyday! Visit us in-store for discount! Valid Government issued ID may be required.

ERBN Green ACCESSORIES, BUY 1 & GET 30% OFF A 2ND Valid 2/15/2023 - 5/31/2024 Buy 1 ERBN Green brand accessory and get 30% off a 2nd! Alberta shoppers go to our online webstore to place an order at ERBN Green. Must be 18 years of age. Available while supplies last. Offer\specials are not able to be combined with any other offer or special.

MONDAY PREROLLS, 10% OFF, ALL DAY Valid 2/15/2023 - 3/14/2025 Enjoy 10% off pre-rolls every Monday! Alberta shoppers go to our online webstore to place an order at ERBN Green. Must be 18 years of age. Available while supplies last. Offer\specials are not able to be combined with any other offer or special.

TUES. HAPPY HOUR 4PM-6PM, 10% OFF CONCENTRATES Valid 2/15/2023 - 10/16/2025 Enjoy 10% off concentrates every Tuesday! And, ALL DAY, buy 1 concentrates and get 10% off a 2nd. Alberta shoppers go to our online webstore to place an order at ERBN Green. Must be 18 years of age. Available while supplies last. Offer\specials are not able to be combined with any other offer or special.

WEDNESDAY VAPES, 10% OFF, ALL DAY Valid 2/15/2023 - 5/24/2024 Enjoy 10% off vapes, all day! Alberta shoppers go to our online webstore to place an order at ERBN Green. Must be 18 years of age. Available while supplies last. Offer\specials are not able to be combined with any other offer or special.

THURS. HAPPY HOUR 4PM-6PM, 10% OFF EDIBLES Valid 1/9/2023 - 1/6/2024 10% off all Edibles/Beverages every Thursday between 4pm - 6pm! And, ALL DAY, buy 1 edible and/or drink and get 10% off a 2nd. Alberta shoppers go to our online webstore to place an order at ERBN Green. Must be 18 years of age. Available while supplies last. Offer\specials are not able to be combined with any other offer or special.

FLOWER FRIDAYS, 10% OFF ALL DAY. Valid 2/15/2023 - 6/27/2024 Enjoy 10% off flower, all day! Alberta shoppers go to our online webstore to place an order at ERBN Green. Must be 18 years of age. Available while supplies last. Offer\specials are not able to be combined with any other offer or special.

SAT. HAPPY HOUR 4PM-6PM, 10% OFF OIL\TINCTURES Valid 1/9/2023 - 1/6/2024 10 % off all Oil/Tinctures every Saturday between 4pm - 6pm. And, ALL DAY, buy 1 oil\tincture and get 10% off a 2nd. Alberta shoppers go to our online webstore to place an order at ERBN Green. Must be 18 years of age. Available while supplies last. Offer\specials are not able to be combined with any other offer or special.