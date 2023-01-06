ERBN Green Cannabis Co. - Sundre
Promotions
Buy 1 flower at regular price and get 20% off a 2nd. Alberta shoppers go to our online webstore to place an order at ERBN Green.
Must be 18 years of age. Available while supplies last. Offer\specials are not able to be combined with any other offer or special.
Everyone over 55 yrs. receives 10% off all purchases, everyday! Visit us in-store for discount!
Valid Government issued ID may be required.
Buy 1 ERBN Green brand accessory and get 30% off a 2nd! Alberta shoppers go to our online webstore to place an order at ERBN Green.
Must be 18 years of age. Available while supplies last. Offer\specials are not able to be combined with any other offer or special.
Enjoy 10% off pre-rolls every Monday! Alberta shoppers go to our online webstore to place an order at ERBN Green.
Must be 18 years of age. Available while supplies last. Offer\specials are not able to be combined with any other offer or special.
Enjoy 10% off concentrates every Tuesday! And, ALL DAY, buy 1 concentrates and get 10% off a 2nd. Alberta shoppers go to our online webstore to place an order at ERBN Green.
Must be 18 years of age. Available while supplies last. Offer\specials are not able to be combined with any other offer or special.
Enjoy 10% off vapes, all day! Alberta shoppers go to our online webstore to place an order at ERBN Green.
Must be 18 years of age. Available while supplies last. Offer\specials are not able to be combined with any other offer or special.
10% off all Edibles/Beverages every Thursday between 4pm - 6pm! And, ALL DAY, buy 1 edible and/or drink and get 10% off a 2nd. Alberta shoppers go to our online webstore to place an order at ERBN Green.
Must be 18 years of age. Available while supplies last. Offer\specials are not able to be combined with any other offer or special.
Enjoy 10% off flower, all day! Alberta shoppers go to our online webstore to place an order at ERBN Green.
Must be 18 years of age. Available while supplies last. Offer\specials are not able to be combined with any other offer or special.
10 % off all Oil/Tinctures every Saturday between 4pm - 6pm. And, ALL DAY, buy 1 oil\tincture and get 10% off a 2nd. Alberta shoppers go to our online webstore to place an order at ERBN Green.
Must be 18 years of age. Available while supplies last. Offer\specials are not able to be combined with any other offer or special.
Enjoy 10% off accessories every Sunday! Alberta shoppers go to our online webstore to place an order at ERBN Green.
Must be 18 years of age. Available while supplies last. Offer\specials are not able to be combined with any other offer or special.
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.