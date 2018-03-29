The Original FARM Downtown is located in the heart of Victoria, in a prominent heritage building. We have the highest quality products, most knowledge staff, and largest selection of legal cannabis products. The Original FARM has brought this historic landmark for Victoria into the collection of Victoria’s Heritage Buildings with an amazing interior restoration. Our storefront features 5 tills with digital in-counter menu displays. Cannabis products are not intended for nor marketed to children and all FARM customers must be 19+.