Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

GRAND OPENING - JANUARY 28, 2022 Valid 1/28/2022 - 2/6/2022 We're excited to open our doors to our CF Fairview Park Mall Kitchener community! Sign up for FIKA Rewards and receive our Grand Opening offer of 15%* off all flower! FIKA Rewards allows our passionate customers the opportunity to join our community, connecting to the FIKA philosophy through exclusive promotions and events, new product releases, and celebrating the modern cannabis-positive lifestyle. *Grand Opening offer of 15% off all flower excludes pre-rolls. Cannot be combined with any other offer, inventory is subject to change. Offer is valid until February 6th 2022 and only valid for FIKA Rewards Members. Complimentary to join!