Calgary's first Cannabis Gallery is located right in the heart of beautiful Bridgeland. FivePoint offers a carefully curated menu of quality cannabis products, accessories and a price-match guarantee! We support local art through in-store exhibitions, social media features and limited-edition cannabis accessories. Follow us on social media @fivepointcannabis for upcoming events and local artist features.