We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We are born in the valley of BC’s finest plants. With locations across the Okanagan, Flora is open to first-timers, long-time enthusiasts, and everyone in between. Come on in and let’s chat. We’d love to get to know you and the experience you’re looking for.