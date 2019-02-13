Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
GANJIKA HOUSE IS AN ONTARIO LICENSED CANNABIS STORE.
We're proudly located in Brampton, also known as flower city. The Ganjika House team works together to create a cannabis retail company that has thoughtful goals and a mission of kindness.
The Ganjika House in-store experience encourages visitors to explore a wide variety of premium cannabis products while being immersed in an environment of positivity and acceptance. At Ganjika House, both the seasoned cannabis connoisseur and the new canna-curious consumer will feel comfortable. Well trained, knowledgeable and friendly staff will help you decide which products are best suited for you.