StevenSoucy on October 18, 2019

Employees giving out misinformation, saying Cbd is the opposite of THC. What they advertise is not even close to the thc/cbd %. All under 20% which is like smoking a cigarette to an avid smoker. Super dry, tasteless. Just because u can rehydrate it with those packs u sell does not bring back the thc gone from over dtying