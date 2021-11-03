This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
High Ties - Cornwall
High Ties is a local, independently owned cannabis retail dispensary that offers a whole new, elevated experience for our guests with state of the art technology and a team of knowledgeable bud experts. Our priority is connecting with our guests and helping them find the perfect product for their intended experience. Come one, come all - we can't wait to show you around!
Leafly member since 2021
storefrontrecreational
store Hours (Eastern Time)
Hours unavailable
Photos of High Ties - Cornwall
Show all photos