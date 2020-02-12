We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
High5 is a cannabis retail brand that will provide an unparalleled shopping experience for both experienced and first-time cannabis customers. Our Goal is to have the High5 Retail brand become a trusted household name nationally for high-quality cannabis products and stores. Our knowledgeable staff will guide you through our vast product variety of the highest quality dried cannabis, cannabis oil and sprays.
Our first two shop are located in West Victoria and Duncan, BC.