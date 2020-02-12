trevor.mills
Awesome store. Cool swag, cheapest prices in town.
5.0
13 reviews
variety of different products to pick from at good prices
If I could give this store 6 stars for Service I would !!!!!!! This store has the best service and prices by far. They have a GREAT selection and finally a cannabis store that has lots of parking .
I appreciated the fact that the staff took the time to explain the product to me as I am new to smoking bud and don't know much about it. Store was clean and had a good vibe to it.
Came here yesterday and got 3.5g of Tangerine Dream....I was very impressed by this bud, it looked beautiful and tasted amazing...and the price was way lower than other stores in the area THANK YOU
5 stars for this place. Tucked away but found it and was impressed. Lots of parking and a bright and colourful store. Wonderful, caring and knowledgeable staff. The pricing is the best and they have a large variety of products to choose from. Will be back over and over again!
Highly recommend this store. What an experience! Friendly store staff, very good prices. Walked out with some edibles, vape, flower and some awesome free swag! Love this place, will not go anywhere else. 5 stars for sure.
great product variety and friendly staff!
Thank you!! Finally a pot shop near me! I got blue dream and it was amazing
beautiful store with a great selection of products! The prices are good too