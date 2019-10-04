emolinaaa on November 30, 2019

Out of all the retail stores in Red Deer, INDICAtive is the best one hands down. It has an easily accessible location at a safe area in Gasoline Alley, the inside is modern and decorated to the season, their staff is super knowledgeable, helpful and kind. They have the best prices in town and constantly have wicked deals on their wide selection of products. I will be back and will definitely recommend this retailer to others.