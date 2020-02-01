Kana Leaf is a family run business on Nipissing First Nation and proud to serve our community with the safest legal cannabis in our area. When you visit our store you will be surrounded with heritage and immersed in cultural throughout. With top notch staff of Nipissing First Nation and area, who are there to help you navigate the stores menu or show you how to use the order on line order system and pick up at store through Kanaleaf.ca (https://www.kanaleaf.ca/)