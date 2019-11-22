We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
We started KushKlub with one thing in mind, creating a better recreational experience, one that would set a new bar in the cannabis industry. From our highly trained cannabis loving staff to our hand picked, and tested products. We go the extra mile to make sure everyone who visits us feels like coming back time and time again.
KushKlub is located in East Vancouver in the heart of the famous neighborhood in Little Italy on “The Drive.” Which is found in between Strathcona and Hastings Sunrise. We are proudly serving the Greater Vancouver Region. KushKlub has an extensive CBD collection of tinctures, capsules and topicals. Furthermore, we are carrying ‘Charlottes Web’ a high CBD strain.