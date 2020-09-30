Local Cannabis, Scarborough’s first retail cannabis store, is our humble attempt at providing a sleek, warm and open place for those in our neighborhood. With that thought in mind, we have cultivated an environment that is both safe and welcoming, in hopes of encouraging responsible consumption of cannabis in our hometown. With a large variety of cannabis products and knowledgeable staff-members, we are equipped with all the tools needed to guarantee a memorable visit. As a team, our primary goal is to provide our community with the ability to immerse themselves within the cannabis culture in a manner that is relaxed and comfortable. We aim to do so by ensuring competitive pricing, a thoughtfully designed accessible space, and a commitment to provide products of the highest quality. We invite you all to visit us in the heart of Scarborough, at 1260 Kennedy Rd- Unit 9 (just north of Lawrence Ave E.) and become a part of our family here, as there is something for everyone at your Local Cannabis store.