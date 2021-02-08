MediCann Store's mission is to provide safe access to top quality organic products at affordable prices, delivered right to your door. Our team is ready to provide fast and discreet shipping to any city, town or village in Canada, within 1-3 business days of placing your order. Our crew of dedicated growers and breeder's are committed to producing and delivering the finest products, using precision and great care, and without the use of pesticides. We store, package and ship directly from our facility in Ottawa, ensuring freshness and fast delivery. Products are tested to meet our quality assurance standards to guarantee the level of quality promised. From humble beginnings came a demand through word of mouth from the most particular of clients. Clear testimony to our products and service that we are very excited to offer across the country.