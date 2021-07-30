Miss Jones - Garden City Outpost - Open Soon!
Miss Jones - Garden City Outpost - Open Soon!
Our Garden City Outpost is located at 370 Ontario Street in St Catharines Ontario. Miss Jones is your cannabis confidant. Our outposts exist to give you carefully curated cannabis products & experiences, in addition to any answers & advice you may be looking for. We know what’s good. We’re happy to help. And if you do drop by, we hope you’ll make yourself at home.
