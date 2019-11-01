Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Opening late December 2019
Mood Cannabis is a place you can expect knowledgeable staff, excellent cannabis products at good prices. You can expect a fantastic customer experience, every time. We are purveyors of fine BC cannabis. We are MoodMakers.