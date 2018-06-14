the POTORIUM - Nelson
The Potorium is a mail order dispensary and brick and mortar location in Nelson BC, providing high quality, rigorously tested cannabis, with a speciality in CBD strains Our mission is to supply our patrons with the highest quality cannabis, by supporting artisan producers and setting industry standards in product testing, ensuring consistency and reliability. We carry an array of derivatives including; dried herb, hash, concentrates, topicals, tinctures, infused edibles, capsules, suppositories and more. Visit us at www.nelsonspot.ca to receive your products within 3-5 business days, from anywhere in Canada, or pop in and see us at 471a Baker Street, Nelson BC, 7 days a week. When consistency matters, The Potorium cares.