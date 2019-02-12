Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Northern Lights Supply is one of the largest cannabis retail stores in Canada located in Nisku, Alberta. We offer a wide variety of cannabis products and accessories. These products consist of over 100 different strains as well as edibles and oils. The most important thing we offer is a unique and educational experience that is offered by our knowledgeable and passionate Budtenders.