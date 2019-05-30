At Nova Cannabis we carry an outstanding line of products and top brands representing the best in flowers, oils, capsule, seeds, pre-roll and more. But, we’re more than just the product. Our Customer Experience Representatives are ready to help you navigate strains, product types and the perfect accessories for making the most out of every moment. Walk around and ask questions, because nobody knows what you need better than we do. Be sure to bring government-issued ID showing you are 18+. Please use cannabis responsibly and don’t drive while impaired.