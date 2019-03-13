We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
The Smōk Cannabis Ajax location is the first location of its planned Ontario roll-out.
In the heart of Ajax, Smōk Cannabis provides customers with access to both auxiliary goods as well as all types of cannabis products including flower, oil, capsules and pre-rolls.
With its interactive atmosphere, customers can freely browse the available products and be educated on all things cannabis. Our friendly staff can provide any assistance with questions, or you can order off our self-checkout systems.