The Ontario Cannabis Store provides safe, responsible access to recreational cannabis for adults 19 and older. We are Ontario’s only online cannabis retailer and wholesaler of legal recreational cannabis in Ontario. We make sure our customers only receive safe, clearly labelled cannabis products by working closely with a diverse group of licensed producers authorized by Health Canada. Our online store prioritizes education and provides many opportunities for both new and experienced consumers to learn more about cannabis and responsible use. We put customer privacy first by making sure that all personal information is stored in Canada, allowing guest checkout and deleting customer data as soon as legally allowed. Our customer-care centre is staffed by knowledgeable, helpful product specialists who provide the information our customers need to make the right choices. Social responsibility is something we take seriously and making every purchase a responsible one is a top priority.